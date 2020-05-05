Family charged after shooting guard the would not allow daughter in store without mask

A mother, her adult son, and her husband have been charged with murder after they fatally shot a security guard who would not allow their daughter inside of a store without a face mask on.

The incident occurred at a Family Dollar store near Flint, Michigan on Friday.

Authorities say the security guard Calvin Munerlyn, prevented Sharmel Teague’s daughter from entering the store because she lacked the proper safety gear. Sharmel argued with the guard for several moments before she and her daughter left the store.

Sharmel’s husband 44-year-old Larry Teague, and her son 23-year-old Ramonyea then went to the store and confronted the guard who was then shot him in the back of his head before both Larry and Ramonyea fled the scene.

Authorities have since arrested Sharmel, however, they say Larry and Ramonyea, the latter who was identified as the shooter, are still missing.

Sharmel, her husband, and her son, have been charged with first-degree premediated murder and gun charges.

Larry will also be charged with violating the governor’s order to wear face mask in public areas once he and his son are located.