Family faces hate related charges after finding teen daughter’s boyfriend in closet

Three people are currently facing hate related charges among others after they allegedly held a teen against his will, yelled racial slurs at him, and beat him after they found him hiding in their 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom closet.

The incident was reported, Thursday afternoon in California.

Officials say the family identified as girl’s mother, 46-year-old Haydee Arguello, 46-year-old her stepfather, Wilfredo Amaya, and her biological father, 49- year-old Luisandor Suarez, came home around 2:30 am that morning to find their daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend hiding in their daughter’s closet.

The teen says the family “became irate and started assaulting” him. The family was said to have used rope to tie up the teen for several hours while they hit him and reportedly yelled racial slurs at him.

The family’s older daughter’s told reporter, however, that it was the teen that attacked their family and that the family was forced to use a rope to restrain him but never harmed the victim.

“They were so scared because they found someone in the closet,” Belkys Gomez told ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO. “They jumped because everyone was sleeping and this guy started kicking my stepfather and trying to kill him.”

“He punched her and then my stepdad, of course, is not going to let anyone hit his wife. They tried to stop him and he was acting very violent so they grabbed a rope to try to tie him down and ask him why he was at the house,” Katherine Gomez said.

While the family members of the suspects maintain that they did not abuse the victim and that was the victim, neighbors told investigators that they could hear the victim repeatedly scream out in pain.

The suspects have each been charged with multiple felonies relating to committing a hate crime, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats and are currently being held without bail.

The 15-year-old daughter has since been placed into the care of Child Protective Services.