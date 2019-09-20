Family of missing Florida teen receives disturbing video call

The family of a missing teen from Davie is reporting that they received a disturbing video call showing the teen tied up and crying.

The incident occurred almost a month after the Florida teen disappeared.

Authorities say 16-year-old Destiny Rose went missing on August 20th from the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches.

(Destiny via The Center for missing and exploited children)

Her aunt told police that she received a video call from her niece’s account but when she answered the call, she made contact with a man and not her niece. The suspect then panned the video over to show Rose tied to a chair with a rope wrapped around her neck.

“If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her” before hanging up the phone.

The suspect was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with a crew cut and a short patch of facial hair on his chin.