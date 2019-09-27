Family of woman beaten and burned by 3rd-party delivery employee sues Best Buy

The Family of a Boca Raton woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Best Buy for the death of their family member who was beaten and burned by one of the store’s outsourced delivery drivers.

The suit was filed Friday against Best Buy, J.B Hunt, and XM Delivery.

According to the report, 75-year-old Evelyn Smith Udell purchased a washer and dryer from the branch and requested for the items to be delivered and installed.

On the day of the delivery, Udell was met by two delivery drivers when one of them attacked her. Officials say after 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo and his co-worker finished installing the washer and dryer, Lachazo beat Udell with a wooden mallet before pouring a liquid he found in her home all over her body. He then set her on fire and fled the scene in the delivery truck while his co-worker David Gonzalez called the police.

During the police interview, Gonzalez told authorities after he and Lachazo installed the equipment and removed the old equipment, he stepped outside to return phone calls, and left Lachazo inside the home to show Udell how to operate her new washer and dryer.

Moments later, Gonzalez says he could hear the woman screaming inside the home. When Gonzalez went back inside the home, he found the woman on the floor of her laundry room. Gonzalez also told police that Lachazo was acting weird and told Gonzalez several times that they had to leave.

Gonzalez says he called his supervisor and then police but while he was on the phone, Lachazo drove away from the scene with the company’s vehicle.

Lachazo, who worked for the delivery company a little less than 2 years, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and armed burglary with battery. He told authorities that Udell was his 3rd delivery of the day and that he’d used cocaine and smoked marijuana through a vape pen sometime before the delivery.

The lawsuit claims that Best Buy is responsible for Udell’s death because they hired the third-party companies J.B. Hunt and XM Delivery to deliver and install the appliances but did nothing to warn Udell that the drop off and insulation had been delegated to the third-party companies.

The lawsuit also claims that Best Buy “did nothing to investigate, supervise or oversee,” the companies and accepted J.B Hunt and XM Delivery as employees of Best Buy.

The family is currently seeking damages in excess of $15,000.