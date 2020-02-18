Family to sue hospital after child dies of strep throat

The family of a 9-year-old who died after contracting strep throat says they are planning to sue Palms West Hospital after the hospital failed to recognize the seriousness of the child’s illness.

According to the report, the child Sebastian Rodriguez came home from school on February 6th feeling ill.

Rodriguez’ father then took the child to the hospital after his son continued to complain of severe headaches and he noticed that the 9-year-old was shivering.

The child was evaluated at the hospital who then told the child’s father that his son was fine and sent them home with a medical prescription. Staff members also advised the family to wait a period of time and if the symptoms got worse, the family could return to the hospital.

Rodriguez’ father says over the next few hours the child did become more ill but because it happened before the time frame the hospital gave them to return, Rodriguez’ family contacted the child’s pediatrician and was told to bring the child in the next morning.

The child’s father says the next day his son was so weak that he had to carry him into the doctor’s office. The doctor then evaluated the child and called the hospital to suggest that they admit the child.

When the 9-year-old’s family return to the hospital, however, the hospital evaluated the child again and sent the family home.

Less than 24-hours later the family returned with the child who was screaming out in pain. Nurses then tried to intubate him, but at that point, his tongue was too swollen.

Eventually the child’s heart stopped and despite efforts from the medical staff, they were unable to revive him. The child was pronounced dead at 7:31 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9th.

The family is now working towards suing Palms West whom they are accusing of failing to recognize the serious nature of the child’s illness.