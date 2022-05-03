Family tradition: Walker Hayes reflects on touring with his family

ABC

Walker Hayes is reflecting on life on the road.

Recently, he closed in an important chapter in his music career when he wrapped up the headlining Fancy Like Tour — but he didn’t go at it alone. Walker’s wife Laney and their six children — Lela, Chapel, Baylor, Beckett, Loxley and Everly — all joined him on the road, piling on to the tour bus and traveling with the hit singer across the country on nearly 20 dates.

In a nostalgic post, Walker says he’s “sad” the tour has come to an end, but is “excited” for the future, and expressed gratitude for being able to share in the experience with his family for the first time.

“This was the first tour I was ever able to bring my family along. At first I was afraid they wouldn’t enjoy road life BUT turns out, they love it more than staying home SO…for now, touring is a family tradition,” Walker shares alongside photos of two of his young children snuggled on one of the bunk beds on the bus, along with his wife Laney smiling from her bunk.

“To the people who came out, I don’t even know how to thank y’all. The energy and atmosphere y’all created at these venues absolutely lit us up!” Walker continued, while also praising his band and crew. “Every single night of this tour was electric. Preciate it.”

Though the Fancy Like Tour is a wrap, Walker has an even brighter future ahead, as he’s set to headline arenas for the first time on the Glad You’re Here Tour, kicking off on September 29.

The tour gets its name from Walker’s new book that he wrote with his friend Craig, available today.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.