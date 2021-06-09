‘Famous Friends’: Chris Young drops the title and release date of his next album

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

It’s been nearly four years since Chris Young released his last album, Losing Sleep, and he’s been teasing new music in the works for quite a while. Now, it’s official: The singer’s next album, Famous Friends, will arrive this summer.

Chris’ next album is due out on August 6, and takes its name from his top-five hit duet with Kane Brown. It’s no accident that that’s the title track, the singer tells People.

“This song has really made a name for itself with how much people love it. Going into the album launch right here in the heat of the summer with a song that’s becoming one of the songs of the summer, it made a lot of sense to call this Famous Friends,” he explains.

The Famous Friends track list will include a handful of songs Chris has released over the past few years, such as “Drowning,” “Town Ain’t Big Enough” and “Raised on Country,” Chris’ hit single from 2019.

“It’s been so long that I’ve been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year and a half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit,” Chris acknowledges of the album’s slow rollout. “They were like, ‘Do you actually have an album coming out?’ But it’s so exciting to have this information out there.”

