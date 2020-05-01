Fan Pays $800K for Dinner with Tampa QB Tom Brady

A lucky fan has won the chance to have dinner, or work out, with NFL superstar Tom Brady by bidding nearly a million bucks in an auction that benefits victims of the coronavirus.

After placing the winning bid of $800,000 at a fundraising auction, the winner also receives opening game tickets and memorabilia such as Brady’s jersey and cleats from his first game for Tampa Bay.

The celebrity ‘All In Challenge’ fundraiser will help feed people who have lost jobs and who are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The fundraiser raised $21.5 million in 13 days.

Brady has signed with the Buccaneers after 20 years and six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Other auction items include a round of golf and dinner with twice NFL Super Bowl winner Peyton Manning, which attracted a $525,000 bid, and a day of activities with Hall of Fame basketball great Magic Johnson that had a high bid of nearly $100,000.

The identities of the leading bidders were not immediately available.