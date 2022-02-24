“Fancy Like” the NHL: Walker Hayes gears up for a 2022 Stadium Series performance

ABC

Walker Hayes has signed on to help kick off a partnership between the NHL and TikTok. The singer will take the stage ahead of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game later this month.

He’s performing on the TikTok Tailgate Stage at the NHL Pregame, and his set will be available to watch on TikTok beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 26.

Of course, it’ll include his breakout hit, “Fancy Like,” which went viral on TikTok after the singer posted a clip of himself dancing to it with his teenage daughter, Lela. Since then, the video has amassed over 34.9 million views on the app, and “Fancy Like” skyrocketed to the top of the country charts.

Ahead of his performance, Walker told NHL.com that he’s still not used to his newfound stardom.

“Just being involved in something of this caliber is still very new to me,” he pointed out. “‘Fancy Like’ — the song that exploded my career — is not even a year old. For [me], my wife and kids, especially playing a show like this involved with the NHL, these are dreams coming true for us.”

“Fancy Like” is on Walker’s new Country Stuff: The Album.

