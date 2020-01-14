Fans Cheer FLOTUS and POTUS at College Football Championship Game

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday, with LSU and Clemson set to face off. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump were cheered by the crowd as they walked onto the field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and stood for the national anthem.

LSU took down Clemson 42-25. LSU finishes the season 15-and-0 and claims its first national title since 2007. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greated with cheers and chants of USA and left before the end.

