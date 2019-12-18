Farm Aid provides $1 million in grants to rural farmers

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAFarm Aid continues to work toward its mission of supporting farmers around the country by distributing $1 million in grants this year.

The annual concert founded by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp raises money for grassroots farmers. The organization says it distributed $1 million to farm families and 95 rural service and urban agriculture organizations throughout 2019, in addition to awarding scholarships to college students in the agriculture field.

A portion of this money also aided farming families who experienced the severe floods in the Midwest and Texas earlier this year and helped develop farm-based solutions to climate change. Additionally, $32,000 in emergency grants was distributed to rural farmers to cover household essentials.

“Our goal is to create real change in our farm and food system, from the ground up," Willie said in a statement. "Farm Aid grantees strengthen family farmers, they build communities that can support each other in hard times, and they organize people to stand up and challenge corporate power in our food system. These are essential activities that benefit everyone -- eaters and farmers.”

The 2019 concert was held in Wisconsin and featured performances by all three of the event's founders, along with Luke Combs, Tanya Tucker, Bonnie Raitt and more.

