Fast food worker fires shots after argument over a sandwich

A Florida man fired shots after a dispute over making a sandwich.

According to Palm Beach County sheriff officials 18-year-old Destin Garcia, and a co-worker at the Subway inside the Palm Springs, Florida, Walmart got into a dispute on Black Friday over a sandwich. Police say the co-worker made herself a wrap instead of a sandwich and did not pay the difference of about a dollar. Garcia became angry and showed up to the co-worker’s home the next morning.

Investigators say Garcia pushed the woman, causing her husband to come outside. He then pulled out a gun and said “Do you think it’s a game?” and fired two shots near the woman’s feet. Police say the couple ran away and Garcia drove off.

Garcia is now facing aggravated assault charges with a bail set at $100,000.

Subway’s national office has not responded following the incident.