Faster Horses Festival reschedules for 2021, keeping headliners Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean

ABC/Image Group LABy CARENA LIPTAK, ABC News

Due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Faster Horses Festival has been rescheduled to July 16-18, 2021.

The event, which is the ACM’s reigning Festival of the Year, will return to its Brooklyn, Michigan grounds next year with originally-scheduled headlining acts Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Other acts scheduled for the 2020 festival, including Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson and many more, will also return next year.

All passes purchased for the three-day event will be honored for the new date, and full refunds are also available for fans unable to make it to the show next year. The refund window opens on Thursday, and will last for 30 days. For more information and ticketing details, visit the festival’s website.

The Faster Horses Festival is the latest event to be affected during a widespread wave of cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus. Even as states plan gradual re-openings, mass gatherings such as music festivals still pose a danger to concertgoers.

