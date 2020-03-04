Fatal crash involving a semi closes all I-95 southbound lanes in Boynton Beach

A fatal car crash involving a semi truck caused all southbound lanes on I-95 to be blocked Wednesday afternoon in Boynton Beach.
The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after 1:30 p.m. north of the Woolbright Road exit. It is not known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
As of 2:24 p.m., all southbound lanes are blocked.
Southbound delays are occurring back to the Lantana Road exit.
The Florida Highway Patrol and multiple fire rescue trucks are at the scene.
FHP currently on scene of a fatal crash southbound on I-95 north of Woolbright Rd. All southbound lanes are blocked at this time. Please use caution and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/J2rPVoMXKD
— FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) March 4, 2020