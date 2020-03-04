Fatal crash involving a semi closes all I-95 southbound lanes in Boynton Beach

A fatal car crash involving a semi truck caused all southbound lanes on I-95 to be blocked Wednesday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the wreck occurred just after 1:30 p.m. north of the Woolbright Road exit. It is not known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 2:24 p.m., all southbound lanes are blocked.

Southbound delays are occurring back to the Lantana Road exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol and multiple fire rescue trucks are at the scene.