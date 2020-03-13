Father charged after bending baby backwards until he heard a pop

A father from Arizona is now facing child abuse charges after he reportedly injured his 1-month-old daughter by bending her backward until he heard a popping sound.

Officials say they were alerted to the incident after the father took the child to Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the medical staff examining her found that the child had extreme injuries from both the past and the present.

The father, 22-year-old Adan Flores told medical staff that the child was injured after a relative accidently sat on her, however, doctors reported that none of the injuries matched what Flores told them.

According to the report, the 1-month hold had fractured legs, a damaged liver, hemorrhaging eyes, and bleeding from her mouth. In addition to that, the child also had multiple recent and healing fractures on her ribs.

When authorities spoke to Flores he admitted that he put the baby on a bed on her knees and bent her backwards until he heard a popping sound. He then began squeezing her in an effort to get her to stop crying.

He also admitted to twisting her legs until he heard them pop and shoving a thermometer into her mouth.

Investigators say Flores then told them that he hesitated to take the child to the hospital initially because he knew DCF would be contacted and that the child’s mother would find out what he did and leave him.

The child’s mother was reportedly in the shower at the time of the incident.

Flores has since been arrested and charged with six counts of child abuse. His bail has been set at $100,000.