Father charged with manslaughter after child accidentally shoots himself

Police in Philadelphia have arrested the father of a deceased 4-year-old boy after they found out that the boy’s father lied about the way the child died.

According to the report, 28-year-old Edward Williams called authorities around 1:00 am to report that his 4-year-old son had been shot during an attempted robbery.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Williams on the ground outside his home, holding his 3-year-old son and the body of the 4-year-old inside the home.

The injured child was brought to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation into the child’s death, authorities realized that Williams story did not add up. That’s when Williams confessed that he had been sleeping inside the home when the 4-year-old somehow found the weapon in a bedroom closet and accidentally shot himself with it.

Williams then went on to say that he made up the story because he should not have been in possession of a weapon due to his criminal history and feared that he would get into more trouble.

The father has since been charged with child endangerment, filing a false report, and involuntary manslaughter.

His bail has been set at $2 million. It is unclear if he has legal representation.