Father of 6 dead after being hit by a strong beach wave

A mother of 6 is reporting that she lost her husband in a freak accident after he was struck by a beach wave so strong that it broke his neck and deprived him of oxygen to long for him to be saved.

The accident occurred Thursday Oak Island’s beach in North Carolina.

The victim’s wife, Shannon Dingle, reported on Twitter that her husband Lee Dingle, was playing with three of the children in the water when suddenly he was hit by a strong wave which pushed him over and into the sand and immediately snapped his neck.

Dingle continued saying the impact also caused his throat to swell which deprived his brain of oxygen for an extended period of time.

My partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand and break his neck. 1/ — Shannon Dingle (@ShannonDingle) July 20, 2019

Despite the efforts of Oak Island Water Rescue and several others on the beach the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lee Dingle was the president of Atlas Engineering in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company has since released a statement on his passing:

“He was a dream employee and coworker, a good friend, a loving, dedicated father, and a wonderfully kind person,” said Chris Coutu, chief engineer and executive vice president at Atlas Engineering.

“The loss to his family and to our company is profound. He served his state and community as an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Engineering Specialist. He was brave, calm, and reassuring; he was somebody one would want around when conditions were dangerous or chaotic. He will be greatly missed.”