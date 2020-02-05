Father of MSD Shooting Victim Removed from SOTU

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the 2018 shooting a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, was ejected from last night’s State of the Union address after an outburst.

(2,2) That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020

When President Trump mentioned protecting gun rights, Guttenberg apparently yelled ‘what about the victims of gun violence, like my daughter.’

Florida Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch tweeted that Guttenberg deserves an answer, and it’s shameful that the President is doing nothing about gun violence.

Guttenberg was led out of the House of Representatives, receiving some applause from Democratic lawmakers on his way. Guttenberg has been pushing lawmakers to support background checks for buying bullets.

He was invited to the speech by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.