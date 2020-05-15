FAU Donors Barry and Carole Kaye Pass Away from COVID-19

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of a beloved Boca Raton couple known for their philanthropy.

Barry Kaye, a longtime Boca Raton resident died April 21 from complications due to COVID-19. He was 91.

Carole Kaye, his wife of 58 years, also succumbed to the disease and passed away five days later. She was 87.

Barry and Carole Kaye, prominent Boca Raton philanthropists and benefactors, passed away from COVID-19. https://t.co/JMjAXngGH3 — Boca Raton Magazine (@bocamag) May 1, 2020

Carole and Barry were noted philanthropists who donated millions of dollars to various causes in the community, including City of Hope, the Whitney Museum, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Ben-Gurion University and Florida Atlantic University.

At FAU, the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, the Carole and Barry Kaye Great Hall in FAU’s alumni center and the Barry Kaye Hall in the College of Business are named in their honor. Barry Kaye was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from FAU in 2005.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service for the Kayes was held Tuesday via Zoom.

“We appreciate the generosity of Carole and Barry Kaye and their family to the College of Business,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business. “Prior Business Dean Dennis Coates and Barry Kaye were good friends, and I have enjoyed getting to know Howard Kaye and his family. Their support means a great deal. Many of our business faculty have their offices in Barry Kaye Hall, and our students take classes there as well. It is sad that the COVID-19 virus has taken Carole and Barry Kaye and so many others. But as I listened to the memorial ceremony, I could not help but admire their love for each other over a 58-year marriage, as well as their devotion to family and friends. They have left a great family legacy, and they certainly lived a full, adventurous and remarkable life together.”

The couple is survived by their children, Howard and his wife, Andrea; Alan and his wife, Michelle; and Fern Tessler and her husband, Lenard; Barry’s son, Rory; 15 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. The Kayes were predeceased by Barry’s son, Ronald.