It’s Championship time!

The FAU Owls will take on UAB this Saturday for the 2019 Ryan Conference USA Football Championship!

Kick-off starts at 1:30 pm at FAU Stadium.

Come out and support the team as they look to capture their second conference title in the last three seasons!

For ticket information, visit FAUTICKETS.COM or call 1-866-FAU-OWLS!

See you at FAU Stadium this Saturday!

Can’t make it? Listen live on our sister station Foxsports 640!