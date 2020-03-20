Fauci Says Americans Will Have To Stay Home For “Several Weeks”

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says Americans will likely need to stay home for several more weeks.

Dr. Fauci explains that if you look at “the curves of outbreaks,” Americans will have to practice social distancing for at least several weeks.

Fauci said, “I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it’s going to be over. I don’t think there’s a chance of that.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses to close in the tri-county area.

Among businesses considered essential are grocery stores, gas stations, day care facilities and pet supply stores.

Non-essential businesses, like restaurants and retail stores, are required to close or convert to take-out only.

Florida Keys government officials are closing the island destination to visitors beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are already in the Keys.

There is currently one confirmed coronavirus case in the Keys and it is travel related. Also one confirmed case in Indian River County.

In California, residents have been told to stay at home, unless going out is essential.

Across the country, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’d like to see the same thing happen there.

The mayor says the time to act to slow the spread of the virus is now.