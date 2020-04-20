Fauci says anti-quarantine protest could prolong the lockdown

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is warning the public that anti-quarantine protest could backfire and actually prolong the pandemic.

He spoke to Good Morning America on Monday stating that he understands the shutdown has affected many other aspects of people’s lives, but opening the country too early could cause bigger problems:

“I think the message is that, clearly, this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics, from the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus,” Fauci said. “But unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not gonna happen.”

“If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re gonna set yourself back,” Fauci continued. “So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

At least 20 states including Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia have seen protest in the last few days demanding that the government reopen some parts of the economy.

Many of those protesters were seen without protective gear and standing in close quarters.

Despite Fauci’s concern President Donald Trump urged state representatives who are have seen protest to “liberate” their residents stating that the restrictions are “too tough.”