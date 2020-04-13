Fauci: U.S. Turning the Coronavirus Corner

The U.S. leads the world in the number of coronavirus deaths On CNN’s State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is turning a corner in terms of hospitalizations and ventilator intubations.

Fauci, a key member of the White House task force on COVID-19, added they don’t want to be premature in easing up on social distancing. He said it depends on where you live in the county and how the outbreak is developing there, but some cities may be able to get back to work by as early as next month.

Dr. Fauci cautioned, “It’s not one size fits all.”

Worldwide deathtoll here.