“Favorite show of my life”: Walker Hayes reflects on opening for Kane Brown

Walker Hayes had a “pinch me” moment while opening for Kane Brown.

Walker was the opening act when Kane headlined Finley Stadium in his hometown of Chattanooga, TN this weekend when he experienced the moment of a lifetime, as the stadium-sized crowd sang the lyrics to his latest hit, “AA,” back to him. Footage Walker posted on his Instagram shows the moment, with the crowd holding their glowing cell phones in the air as they chant the chorus where Walker proclaims “I’m just tryna stay out of AA.”

“@kanebrown_music gave me this moment right here. Favorite show of my life hands down. Thank you Chattanooga,” Walker wrote, adding, “#crowdflex for the team.”

It looks like Kane also had the time of his life, sharing on his Instagram a series of photos from his set that showcases the massive crowd and extravagant fireworks display over the stadium. “First hometown show in 6 years!!! CHATTANOOGA I LOVE YALL,” he writes in the caption.

The concert drew 15,000 people to Finley Stadium.

