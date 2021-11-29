“Favorite time of year”: Thomas Rhett and family go Christmas tree shopping

ABC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Thomas Rhett and family have already picked out a tree to celebrate!

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Thomas shared a snap of him and his wife Lauren and their two eldest daughters, Willa, 6, and Ada, 4, bundled in their winter wear next to a bonfire in the midst of Christmas tree shopping.

“Favorite time of the year,” the singer captions the sweet picture as they stand in the middle of rows of trees. “You’re a great family man. Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family,” one fan comments, with many others leaving such remarks as “beautiful family” and “nice picture.”

Noticeably absent were the couple’s two youngest daughters, one-year-old Lennon and two-week-old Lillie, the latter of whom was born on November 15.

Fans can also get into the holiday spirit with a pair of Thomas’ Christmas songs, the original “Christmas in the Country” and a cover of “The Christmas Song.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.