FBI: Delray Man Accused of Recruiting Foster Children for Sex Trafficking Ring

A Delray Beach man is accused of running a sex trafficking ring for over a decade.

The FBI says William Foster allegedly recruited underage girls from foster homes to become prostitutes in Palm Beach County who then crossed state lines. Investigators claim Foster used the money he made to start a business and a non-profit foster care organization dedicated to helping sex trafficking victims.

The FBI believes he used the organization as a way to recruit girls.

The FBI began its investigation in February 2017, when two women reported being recruited into Foster’s organization as teenagers about 10 years earlier.

A third woman came forward in September, claiming she traveled from Fort Lauderdale with several of Foster’s girls to engage in sex at various strip clubs in the Detroit area.

FBI Special Agent Kelly Cavey laid out the allegations in a 16-page federal complaint, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach.

