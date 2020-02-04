FBI joins search for missing newborn baby

According to The Miami Herald, the FBI has joined the search for a newborn baby who disappeared after his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were fatally shot in South Florida.

Miami-Dade police say Andrew Caballeiro was only a week old when his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped him last month and was a suspect for the triple murder.

Police later found Caballeiro dead in his car from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound north of Tampa.

Officials continue to search for baby Andrew.