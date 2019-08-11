FBI Seeks to Monitor Social Media in Real Time for Mass Shooting Threats

The FBI is planning its next steps following the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The agency wants to monitor social media in real time for such threats with the help of private contractors who can gather and send them the posts.

FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan says, “With these mass shootings and these active shooting scenarios, the person may tend to post a manifesto or last will and testament online and immediately go out and carry out a horrific act.”

Without the use of a third party, the FBI would need to obtain warrants or wait for tips.

According to Kaplan, “If the FBI or government has to jump through those hoops, the delay may in fact be too late.” He acknowledges that some privacy would have to be taken away from social media users, but thinks it is necessary in order to address the threat.

Kaplan adds, “Domestic terrorism has become more of the forefront, our national security is more front and center with respect to homegrown, and I hate to say this, United States citizens acting as lone wolves.”

In this month’s Dayton, Ohio shooting, FBI agents say the shooter had concerning posts on Twitter that hinted he was violent. The El Paso shooter also posted a manifesto in an online message board.