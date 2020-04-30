FBI Under Fire: New Documents Unsealed In Michael Flynn Case

Newly released documents could help President Trump’s former national security adviser’s case as he tries to withdraw his guilty plea.

Among the unsealed documents is a note that questions if the goal of interviewing Michael Flynn should be to get him to lie so he can be prosecuted and fired.

The handwritten notes suggested that agents planned in the alternative to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” when he spoke to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.

The Logan Act is a statute that has never been used in a criminal prosecution; enacted in 1799 in an era before telephones, it was intended to prevent individuals from falsely claiming to represent the United States government abroad.

“What is our goal?” one of the notes read. “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The handwritten notes are devastating evidence of an effort to disregard all standing protocols and rules, Sidney Powell said

“If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ + have them decide,” another note read.

Former President Obama personally had warned the Trump administration against hiring Flynn, and made clear he was “not a fan,” according to multiple officials. Obama fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014.

Flynn pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians as Trump was preparing to take office. Flynn reportedly plead guilty to spare his son from indictment and imprisonment.

Flynn’s life has been ruined by the prosecution. He reportedly has racked up more than $6 million in legal fees.

Flynn was fired after he misled Vice President Pence about that contact.