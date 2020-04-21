FDA Authoritizes at-home testing kits

The FDA announced on Tuesday that they have issued emergency authorization for the use of at home coronavirus diagnostic testing kits.

The authorization was issued to LabCorp for their Pixel by LabCorp Covid-19 home collection kits, which includes over 50 nasal swab test.

“Throughout this pandemic we have been facilitating test development to ensure patients access to accurate diagnostics, which includes supporting the development of reliable and accurate at-home sample collection options,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said.

Officials say the test will be available in most states in a couple of weeks but users will have to obtain a test through a doctor.

The FDA also noted that the emergency authorization only applies to the LabCorp Covid-19 RT-PCR for at-home collection.