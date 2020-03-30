FDA Lifts Restrictions on Mask Sanitizing Machine

The F-D-A has lifted restrictions on a machine designed to sanitize up to 80-thousand masks for re-use every day.

Thousands of protective masks used by hospital workers can be sterilized daily using the Ohio-made technology.

Food and Drug Administration officials approved the use of Battelle’s Critical Care Decontamination System yesterday at the urging of Governor Mike DeWine and President Trump.

The Columbus-based lab’s system uses hydrogen peroxide vapors to sterilize respirator masks.

The machine is simply a metal shipping container with the ability to clean masks using a combination of pressure and hydrogen peroxide.

But the company was being limited to just 10,000 masks a day, and they could only use them in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine picked up the phone and called President Trump. After the call, the machines were approved for 80-thousand masks Sunday night. Not just for Ohioans but for people throughout the country.

More machines are ready to be sent to Seattle, New York, and Washington, D.C.