FDA panel recommends drug that could lessen the reaction of peanut allergies in children

The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is recommending that the FDA approve a new drug that could potentially save the lives of those who suffer from peanut allergies.

The drug called Palforzia is aimed at reducing sensitivity and the risk of severe reactions in children when they are accidentally exposed to small amounts of peanuts. The drug will not, however, cure the allergy.

According to the report, the drug is said to expose children to small amounts of peanut protein over the course of six months until they can safety consume the equivalent of two peanuts.

Researchers say it is aimed at giving parents and caregivers who have children with the allergy some piece of mind.

Some panel members expressed concerns over the limited amount of data available on the study and that those who received the drug during the study had double the amount of side effects than those in a comparison group receiving a placebo.

Allergists also were concerned about how demanding the oral immunotherapy regimen is, but applauded the recommendation of the advisory panel.

According to our news partners at CBS12, the FDA does not have to follow the advice of the advisory committees, however, it typically does.

If the F.D.A. does approve the treatment, it will require the maker of the drug to restrict the drug to patients who agree to carry epinephrine with them at all times so that they can treat sudden allergic reactions.