FDLE: Investigation into PBSO’s Work Release Program Continues Despite Epstein’s Death

Am investigation into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s work release a decade ago will continue despite the financier’s death, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed on Saturday.

The 66-year-old Epstein was found dead on Saturday morning in an apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail cell. He was being held without bond while awaiting trial, which was set to start next June, on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

An official with the FDLE told a TV station on Saturday that the work release investigation will remain open, and that “nothing changes for us.”

After pleading guilty to solicitation of a minor in 2008, Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was allowed out on work release six days a week, for up to 12 hours per day. He was picked up by a private driver in a limousine for his work release.

The FDLE launched its own investigation into the PBSO’s handling of Epstein’s work release last week.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office also recently announced that it has stopped its work release program. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw asked the Criminal Justice Commission to review his agency’s policies.