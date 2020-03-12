FDOH: Three More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Florida, Two in Broward

Florida Department of Health confirmed that 3 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in Florida.
According to FDOH the there are two new cases in Broward and one new case in Lee County.
New Positive Cases
A 57-year old male in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is
isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health
officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the
epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 65-year old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. He is
isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health
officials. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the
epidemiological investigation is ongoing.
A 61-year old male in Broward County tested positive for COVID-19. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. This is a travel related case and is associated with Port Everglades.
Port Everglades Advisory
The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four
positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County, Florida.
All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company
that operates at Port Everglades.
The Department recommends all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently
traveled through Port Everglades to immediately contact their CHD or health care
provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.
The Department also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port
Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home.
The Department is working to connect with all employees at Metro Cruise
Services who may have come into contact with the three individuals who have
tested positive for COVID-19 to provide the employees with the appropriate
guidance and monitoring.
The Department is working in close consultation with the CDC on this
investigation.
CDC recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor
their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate
and contact their CHD or health care provider.
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
