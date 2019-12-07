FDOT Announces New Rail Safety Measures Following Deadly Jupiter Accident

The Florida Department of Transportation this week announced a statewide safety initiative designed to help prevent injuries and fatalities near railroad crossings.

The move comes nearly two weeks after a Wellington woman and her two grandsons were killed when an Amtrak train struck their vehicle at a crossing without gates or flashing lights off the Beeline Highway near Jupiter.

FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault unveiled the new safety measures in Pompano Beach.

Thibault’s directives are to:

-Immediately implement an engineering countermeasure called “dynamic envelopes” at every existing FDOT roadway and state-owned land rail crossing statewide.

-Require the inclusion of a dynamic envelope in the standard design of any future railroad crossings on FDOT roadways or state-owned land rail crossings.

-Launch a data-driven statewide rail safety education initiative. The project, called “Operation Statewide Traffic and Railroad Initiative” using Dynamic Envelopes, will be conducted in conjunction with rail partners to include social and digital media.

-Partner with state and local law enforcement agencies such as Florida Highway Patrol, sheriffs, and police chiefs to help enforce rail safety laws.

-Continue partnering with local and private rail partners by sharing FDOT rail safety design standards and framework, and by encouraging their participation and implementation of the safety and engineering efforts.

Thank you to @MyFDOT and @FDOT_Secretary for ensuring that Florida is a nationwide leader in #railsafety! https://t.co/Zg1B8cIPUx — Florida Sheriffs (@FLSheriffs) December 5, 2019

According to Thibault, “One fatality on our rail crossings is one too many, and I am committed to doing everything I can as secretary to prevent additional tragedies from occurring across our state. Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, FDOT has been empowered to implement bold ideas that will increase the safety of our transportation system, and I am confident today’s directive not only exceeds industry safety standards, but it also designates Florida as a nationwide leader in rail safety.”