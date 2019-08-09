FedEx to no longer partner with Amazon

FedEx has announced that it will no longer serve as a carrier service to Amazon starting next month. The company reported Wednesday that it plans to let its ground shipping contract expire at the end of August just as it did with it’s air shipping contract in June.

While FedEx has been on of Amazon’s biggest partners, Amazon’s push to serve as it’s own delivery network to allow for even faster deliveries has essentially been cutting out the middle man.

FedEx reported that in 2018, Amazon accounted for less than 1.3% of its total revenue. The company also noted that it has been successful in taking steps to allow them to “focus on the broader e-commerce market.”

Neither company seems scorned about the change. Amazon released it’s own statement saying that they are thankful for their partnership with FedEx:

“We are constantly innovating to improve the carrier experience and sometimes that means reevaluating our carrier relationships,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “FedEx has been a great partner over the years and we appreciate all their work delivering packages to our customers.”