Wow! Literally EVERYONE is coming together for a virtual benefit concert in support of frontline workers.

CMT and Feed The Front Line have teamed up to supply FREE meals for essential workers, support struggling local restaurants, and help others in need during a multi-hour virtual benefit concert, Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT.

Performances include: Avril Lavigne, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Faith Hill, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Rita Wilson, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw, and MANY MORE!

Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT airs Wed. May 20 at 10am, 2pm, and 8pm (ET) on CMT’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.