“Feeling Things”: Ingrid Andress to set out on headlining tour in US and Europe

Lauren Dunn

Ingrid Andress is “Feeling Things” on her upcoming headlining tour.

The “More Hearts Than Mine” singer is launching The Feeling Things Tour this fall, which finds her visiting theaters across the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. leg begins on September 27 in Boston at Royale and includes a stop at the famed Troubadour in Los Angeles on October 11 before wrapping in Pittsburgh on December 10.

Ingrid then jets across the pond for 13 shows in Europe early next year, beginning in Dublin, Ireland on January 18. Along the way, she’ll makes stops in London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm and more, finishing the tour on February 5 in Oslo, Norway.

“I’m so excited to bring my debut album, Lady Like, to the stage and perform these songs that have been such a huge part of my life for the past few years,” Ingrid shares in a statement. “More importantly, I can’t wait to see all the fans that I’ve been missing for the last 18 months. As a songwriter, the human connection is one of my favorite parts of the whole experience of touring, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

The Grammy nominee will balance her headlining shows with an opening slot on Dan + Shay‘s The (Arena) Tour later this year.

Visit Ingrid’s official website for the full list of tour dates.

