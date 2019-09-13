Felicity Huffman gets 14-day sentence for cheating scandal

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days behind bars for her role in a college cheating scandal that sought to falsify SAT scores and guarantee the acceptance of her daughter into her ideal college.

Huffman plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in May, after investigators found that the actress paid $15,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and his nonprofit organization, which was being used as a front to accept bribes.

Singer was found to have held up his part of the deal by having a proctor correct the answers on the teen’s SAT test after she turned it in.

After the sentencing took place Friday afternoon, a source close to Huffman told People Magazine that the actress just hopes to complete her sentencing and move forward with her life.

“Felicity knows she has a lot of work ahead of her to heal her family and win back the trust of the public, her colleagues and friends. She hopes the public will give her a second chance.”

In addition to the jail time, Huffman will also be placed on supervised release for a year, be required to pay $30,000, and will be required to complete 250 hours of community service.

At least 50 people including actresses, coaches, admissions counselors, and parents have been indicated in the cheating scandal.