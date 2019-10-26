Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman is officially out of prison.

The 56-year-old was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after serving her 14-day sentence, which began on Oct. 15.

Huffman was supposed to be released from the low-security prison on Sunday, which would have been the 13th day of her sentence.

However, she was released on Friday, her 11th day behind bars, per prison policy for inmates who are scheduled to be released on weekend days, according to reports.

Huffman will reportedly be placed on supervised release for a year.

She plead guilty in May of this year for her role in the college admission scandal.

Related content:

Actress Lori Loughlin opted to plead not guilty in connection to the cheating scandal and is now facing additional charges that could land her in jail for a maximum of 50 years.