Felicity Huffman Rocks Green Prison Garb

Felicity Huffman has been photographed for the first time in her prison uniform during a visit with her family. The actress was seen on Saturday wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Her husband William H. Macy and daughter visited the low-security correction institution for female offenders. The actress’s family is allowed to visit her on the weekends. Huffman reported to prison last Tuesday to begin serving her 14-day sentence after she admitted to her role in the college admissions scandal.

