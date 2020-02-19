Fentanyl trafficking arrest in West Palm may have ties to dozens of recent overdose deaths

Police arrested a man on Tuesday morning for charges of trafficking fentanyl in West Palm Beach after SWAT members raided his apartment.

Authorities found drugs at the home of 33-year-old Byron Anderson that may be connected to recent deadly overdoses.

Investigators say inside the home they found multiple bags of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and $1,170 in cash. The packaging of the fentanyl found in the home was similar to the packaging found at a dozen recent overdose deaths.

During the search police say there were children inside the home, including a toddler. Officials turned the children over to the grandparents.

Anderson is a 10-time convicted felon with 36 felony arrests and can’t legally have access to a firearm, police say.

He faces fentanyl charges, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment.