FGL heads back to the Brickyard to headline 4th of July concert in Indianapolis

Courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Florida Georgia Line’s headed back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this July 4 for a weekend of fun surrounding the Big Machine Vodka 400.

Last September, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played for a crowd of 25,000 fans before the event’s move to Independence Day weekend in 2020. This year, they’ll headline a star-studded Saturday night concert, with the lineup to be revealed in the coming weeks. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 24.

The concert will follow the NASCAR Xfinity Series road course race that starts at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, and precedes the 27th annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Sunday at 3:30. You’ll be able to watch both events on NBC.

