FGL, TR, Maren and more are Feeding Nashville by making music tonight

Tonight on the outskirts of Nashville, one of the most star-studded concerts in recent memory takes place, as Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and more step onstage at the all-new FirstBank Amphitheater.

It’s all to raise money for Feeding Nashville, a nonprofit Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley founded in April of 2020, after parts of Music City were devastated by a tornado, just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We had only raised money for three months,” Hayley explains. “We thought that that was where our money would run out and somehow, miraculously, our money lasted a full year and then some.”

“We learned that a lot of the people that were needing food, it didn’t matter if there was a pandemic or not,” she continues. “They needed food before this. And so we want to be there for when the pandemic’s over, when life is back to normal. We want to be there for everybody that needs a meal still.”

Tyler says when he picked up the phone to call on his superstar pals, there was no hesitation.

“It was honestly super-inspiring and encouraging to see how willing the artists were to show up and play and be a part of this night,” he reflects. “And even the people that couldn’t logistically make it happen were so bummed. You could tell they really wanted to be a part of it.”

“And it just meant the world to us,” Tyler adds, “and just shows how great a lot of these artists out here are.”

The Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan and his wife Taylin co-founded Feeding Nashville with the Hubbards. This will be the first show at the new outdoor venue at Graystone Quarry in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee.



