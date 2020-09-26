FGL's Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley welcome son Atlas Roy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is a dad again.

He and his wife Hayley tell People magazine that they welcomed their third child, Atlas Roy Hubbard, on September 24 in Nashville. He weighed in at 8 lbs 2 oz. and, the couple tells People, arrived over a week late.

“We were just convinced he was happy in his little hot tub, safe from 2020,” they laugh.

As for the baby’s unusual moniker, the couple explains, “Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family’s passion for travel and experiencing different cultures.”

Tyler adds that the baby’s middle name, Roy, was his father’s name.

“[He] passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us,” Tyler notes. “Atlas will carry on my dad’s legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone.”

Atlas joins big sister Olivia, who’s two-and-a-half, and big brother Luca, who’s 13 months.

“Having three under three was not our plan but clearly it was God’s plan, and now we can’t imagine it any other way,” the couple gushes. “Liv is so excited and ready to meet her baby brother.”

And Tyler adds, “Also, I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. My wife is a CHAMP. She’s so strong and peaceful at the same time. With each delivery, I’m reminded not only of how amazing the birthing process is, but also how incredible women are for giving birth.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.