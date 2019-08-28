FGL’s Tyler Hubbard Shares Video Leading Up To The Birth Of Baby #2, Luca Reed

View this post on Instagram

The gift of life is so incredible and I couldn’t be more thankful to experience the birth of our baby boy alongside my amazing wife last week. Hayley is the definition of strength, patience, grace, love, and positivity. Watching Hayley through the whole pregnancy process and delivery has been one of the most inspiring events in my life. My faith has been strengthened and my heart has found another level of love that I didn’t even know was possible. I’ve now gotten a little taste of how God must feel about all of his children. To all the mothers out there… I have so much respect for you all. Also, thanks to my buddy Vince for capturing so many special moments and putting together this video that we’ll cherish forever. One day we’ll be sharing this video with our grandkids. I hope y’all enjoy this and I hope this video lets y’all feel what words cannot describe. @jvstudios