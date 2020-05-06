FHP: Teen Driver Distracted By Phone Causes Fatal Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager drifted into another lane on I-95 in the central part of the state, and hit a tractor trailer due to being distracted by her phone.

According to FHP officials, the 56-year-old truck driver died in the crash early Wednesday morning, which happened in Palm Coast.

The teen told troopers that she was distracted by her phone, began to drift into the outside lane and then over-corrected, ending caused her vehicle to spin.

The front of her sedan hit the right rear wheels of the semi, which then lost control, ran off the highway and overturned as it hit a guardrail in the median, according to the crash report.

Troopers say the sedan continued sliding and struck the semi again before ending up in the grassy shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the teen suffered minor injuries.