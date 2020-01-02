FHP Tracks Down Vehicle Possibly Involved in Shooting 13 Cars on Central Florida’s I-4

Authorities are investigating reports of multiple vehicles being fired upon Wednesday on I-4 between northern Seminole County and southern Volusia County.

Officials say that no one was injured, although at least 13 cars were struck.

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Thursday they have located a vehicle that was possibly involved, although they did not provide details.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that it appeared as if a small caliber, pellet or BB gun may have been involved, although that remains unconfirmed. He does not believe it was a targeted sniper situation.

One victim says his driver-side back window was struck with either a pellet or BB gun, but he did not hear anything until his window actually cracked.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now investigating the incident.

