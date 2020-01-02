FHP Tracks Down Vehicle Possibly Involved in Shooting 13 Cars on Central Florida’s I-4

Authorities are investigating reports of multiple vehicles being fired upon Wednesday on I-4 between northern Seminole County and southern Volusia County.

Officials say that no one was injured, although at least 13 cars were struck.

Remember that INITIAL info often turns out wrong. 6 callers reporting damage by gunshots on I-4 from the Seminole Co. line, east to I-95 and north to the Flagler line. No injuries. Preliminarily it looks like a small caliber/pellet/BB gun may be involved, but that is unconfirmed. https://t.co/k1vKrKF0Lp — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) January 2, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Thursday they have located a vehicle that was possibly involved, although they did not provide details.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that it appeared as if a small caliber, pellet or BB gun may have been involved, although that remains unconfirmed. He does not believe it was a targeted sniper situation.

One victim says his driver-side back window was struck with either a pellet or BB gun, but he did not hear anything until his window actually cracked.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now investigating the incident.