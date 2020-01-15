FHP: Tractor Trailer Fire Shuts Down Turnpike near Jupiter

Major problems for motorists heading out of Martin County into Palm Beach County this morning afte an Amazon Prime semi burst into flames.

The big rig was engulfed by flames Wednesday morning on Florida’s Turnpike in Martin County approaching Indiantown Road, closing all southbound lanes north of Jupiter.

Delays were back to Bridge Road.

The Florida Department of Transportation website reported the incident occurred at 6:53 a.m.

FDOT traffic cameras at 7:10 a.m. showed the tractor-trailer was still on fire with large flames coming out of the trailer and cab.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt, but there are heavy southbound delays between Jupiter and Stuart.

By 7:30 a.m., fire crews had arrived and extinguished the blaze, but traffic cameras show the cab and a portion of the trailer were destroyed.

SB turnpike before Jupiter Indiantown road closed A semi tractor trailer fire scene is going into the clearing stages pic.twitter.com/l9J7ZPJOWS — Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) January 15, 2020