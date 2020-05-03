FHP Troopers Keep Man from Setting Fire to Car on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Dashcam video from a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s car captured quite a scene on I-95 in Northwest Miami-Dade late last week.

Troopers prevented a man from setting his car on fire along the southbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 95th Street at around 11 a.m. Friday.

The driver could be seen stopping his white Honda on the interstate and then hopping out before he started pouring several gallons of gasoline on top of the car, according to the FHP.

One trooper could be seen pushing the man from behind, while three others on the passenger side of the car were ready to grab him.

FHP troopers prevent man from setting car on fire on I-95https://t.co/lBcs4qXo0i — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 1, 2020

No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.